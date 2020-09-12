Opposition MPs give notices in Parl seeking discussion on India-China standoff: Report

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 12: Several opposition MPs have given notices in Parliament seeking a discussion on the India-China standoff at the LAC, sources said on Saturday.

    They said the opposition leaders are expected to raise this issue during the meeting of floor leaders of both houses of Parliament called by presiding officers.

    Representational Image
    The parliament is scheduled to start from Monday and will conclude on October 1.

    The business advisory committee meeting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

    The Indian Army and the Chinese People''s Liberation Army (PLA) have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since early May. Shots were fired across the LAC on Monday for the first time in 45 years with the two sides accusing each other of firing in the air.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 23:28 [IST]
