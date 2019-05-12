  • search
    Opposition mocks Modi for Cloud, rain and radar comment on Balakot airstrike

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again come under sharp criticism and ridicule from opposition leaders for remarks he made on clouds and radar during a recent TV interview.

    Narendra Modi in an interview to a media house recently, said that he had suggested that clouds and rain could prevent Pakistani radars from detecting Indian fighter planes during the Balakot air strike.

    Opposition mocks Modi for Cloud, rain and radar comment on Balakot airstrike
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    I first reviewed the operation at around 9-9:30 PM. The problem we faced was that of bad weather. It had rained heavily that day. I am amazed people who criticised me didn't take notice of this fact."

    PM Modi tells young voters,'Your participation makes polls even more special'

    Modi, then, explained how his inputs helped execute the operation. "At around 12, we had second thoughts about the entire thing," he said, adding, "we had doubts if we would be able to go."

    "I said the overcast conditions could actually help. This weather and rain could help our aircraft escape the radar," Modi said.

    Soon after the interview Modi's comment became a point of criticism and ridicule by the opposition. And social media users made it a talking point.

    The Opposition wasted little time in attacking. Congress tweeted:

    National Conference chief Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and made light of Modi's claims. In an acerbic tweet, Abdullah wrote:

    CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, though, had a critical take on Modi's claims.

    The Balakot air strike by the Indian Air Force was a befitting reply to the dastardly attack carried out on the Central Reserve Police Force jawans in Pulwama by terror groups operating from Pakistan. Considered as one of the deadliest attacks in recent times, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in the incident on February 14, 2019.

