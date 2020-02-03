  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Opposition members raise slogans against CAA in LS

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 03: Some opposition members in Lok Sabha on Monday raised slogans against the amended citizenship law during Question Hour.

    As soon as the House took up Question Hour, members raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Say no to CAA", "save our democracy" and "save our Constitution" were some of the slogans raised by them.

    Opposition members raise slogans against CAA in LS
    File Photo

    Speaker Om Birla said the House was taking up important issue of skill development of the youth, hence members should participate in it and go back to their seats. He also reminded that floor leaders had assured him that the Question Hour will be allowed to be conducted smoothly and members are free to raise issues during Zero Hour which follows the Question Hour.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 3rd, 2020

      Opposition set to corner govt in Parliament over CAA, NPR and NRC

      However, members kept raising slogans.

      More OPPOSITION News

      Read more about:

      opposition lok sabha citizenship bill

      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 11:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X