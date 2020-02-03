Opposition members raise slogans against CAA in LS

New Delhi, Feb 03: Some opposition members in Lok Sabha on Monday raised slogans against the amended citizenship law during Question Hour.

As soon as the House took up Question Hour, members raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Say no to CAA", "save our democracy" and "save our Constitution" were some of the slogans raised by them.

Speaker Om Birla said the House was taking up important issue of skill development of the youth, hence members should participate in it and go back to their seats. He also reminded that floor leaders had assured him that the Question Hour will be allowed to be conducted smoothly and members are free to raise issues during Zero Hour which follows the Question Hour.

However, members kept raising slogans.