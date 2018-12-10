Home News India Opposition meeting in Delhi : Mulayam Singh Yadav likely to attend; Mayawati, Akhilesh may skip



oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 10: In yet another attempt to form a united front against the ruling BJP government, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is likely to attend the mega opposition meet on Monday where top leaders are likely to discuss forging a grand alliance to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is coordinating with the leaders of all the non-BJP parties. Invitations have sent to chief ministers of opposition parties in Kerala, Punjab and Puducherry. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to join the key meeting.

The meeting will commence at 3:30 pm in the Parliament House, followed by the NDA leaders' meeting at 4:00 pm.

The parties, which are likely to join the meeting, are Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), National Conference (NC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

The development is taking place a day ahead of results will be announced for assembly elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Winter Session of Parliament is also beginning on Tuesday.