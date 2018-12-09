  • search
    Opposition meet on 10 December: AAP likely to join while Mamata Banerjee to give it a miss

    New Delhi, Dec 9: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to join the Congress and other opposition parties in the December 10 meeting called by Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to forge a common strategy to fight in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Sanjay Singh are expected to attend the meeting, an AAP leader familiar with the development said.

    Meanwhile, chances of Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attending the meeting in Delhi on December 10 are bleak.

    Also Read | Opposition showing coalition possibilities: Will 2019 see a repetition of 1977?

    However, no confirmation is available yet about the participation of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati or any of her party colleagues in the meeting.

    The possible outcome of the assembly elections in five states and the Congress party's performance on the ground came up for discussion at the informal talks.

    On Monday, the BJP's parliamentary party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents will also meet to discuss issues before the government in the winter session of Parliament, beginning on December 11. On Sunday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin will meet the UPA chairperson.

