Opposition may move impeachment motion against CJI today

Leaders of opposition parties were in active discussion on Thursday over moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and might move a notice for the same before the Rajya Sabha chairman on Friday, the last day of the budget session.

Leaders of various parties held hectic parleys over moving the motion, the first one to be ever moved against a sitting chief justice.

Top legal hands and MPs of the Congress including some former ministers held a meeting in the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha on the issue.

In another meeting, top Congress leaders are learnt to have discussed the issue with TMC leaders, though leaders of both the parties avoided saying anything.

With only one day left for the budget session of Parliament to end, hectic parleys were also held with leaders of other opposition parties and signatures of some more MPs are being taken.

It is learnt that the numbers were being reworked, as some MPs who signed earlier, their tenure ended on April 2. These include some MPs from the SP, BSP and the Congress, it is learnt.

The opposition is giving final touches to the motion and it may be moved as early as tomorrow, a senior opposition leader said.

