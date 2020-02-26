  • search
    Opposition leaders seek time from President to discuss Delhi violence

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Opposition leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja and those from DMK and NCP have sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the violence that has engulfed parts of northeast Delhi.

    Ram Nath Kovind
    Ram Nath Kovind

    CPI(M) general secretary Yechury has written a letter to the President seeking appointment for the group of leaders.

    "I am writing to you seeking an appointment to hear the views of leaders of various political parties represented in the Indian Parliament, on the very disturbing situation prevailing in the country's capital, Delhi.

    "I, along with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India, D Raja, President of the Loktanthrik Janata Dal, Sharad Yadav, President of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav and prominent leaders of political parties like the DMK, NCP and others wish to seek an appointment with you at the earliest, preferably the 28th of February, 2020," the letter stated.

    At least 22 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago.

    Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

