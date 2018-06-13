Opposition leaders ridiculing the BJP's training campaign are now following the BJP on this: Shah

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that politics based on the ideology has been the strength of the party and quipped such political organisations that have been questioning the training campaign of the BJP. The BJP also wants a proper documentation of its training campaign undertaken by one of its general secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Chandra Sharma.

The BJP is more or less in election mode and training campaign will help the party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The campaign is named as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Training Campaign.

Speaking to workers at the programme of the training campaign, National president of the BJP Amit Shah said, "There might be any ideology of any political party and if any political party is doing politics based on ideology it is a healthy politics. Every political party should document its ideology to train its workers so the political environment of the country remains clean. The ideology of the BJP is to bring change in the society and work for the development of the country."

However, the BJP president took a dig on some political leaders by saying that the training campaign of the BJP was termed as campaign of fools and now they are doing the same. Shah said that this training campaign has been able to achieve the target of the party that is based on ideology.

"Advaniji has always been saying that we are a party with difference. There are around 1650 political parties in the country and how we are different. We are different on three counts: One our party works on the basis of ideology; second our party is worker-oriented and organization-oriented not a leader-oriented party; third internal democracy in the BJP is retained. There is a need to retain these characters to save the party," he said.

Shah further said that after getting an unprecedented mandate in 2014 general elections to the BJP with getting clear majority. The party still worked in tandem with the coalition. More importantly, Shah said that there was a need to understand that people who had voted the BJP overwhelmingly in 2014 were not all BJP workers.

"We made them party workers by our intense campaign that was a one step and training them is another step. The BJP added 11 crore members for the expansion of organisation and base as people voted for the party were supporters of the party they were converted into members of the party. Now the BJP is the biggest party of the world. Initially there was a target to train around 11 lakh workers which appears to be a daunting task but party with all its programme has already trained over 10 lakh workers," said Shah.

The purpose of this training campaign is to prepare such workers who are able to tell achievement of the government to the people to connect them with the party. They will also be given training how to deal with media effectively.

Under Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Training Campaign, six booklets have also been launched that included Media Training Booklet for Workers, Training Booklet for Workers at Panchayat Level, Training Booklet for Elected Representatives, Training Booklet for Kisan Morcha and Training Booklet for Mahila Morcha and workers will be trained with the help of these booklets. Two more booklets are based lives and works of Shyama Prashad Mukherjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

