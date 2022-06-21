Opposition leaders meet to finalise Presidential poll candidate

New Delhi, Jun 21: The opposition meeting called by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is underway to discuss the candidate for the presidential election.

This will be the second such meeting of the opposition parties.

On June 15, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called a meeting to discuss the candidate for the July 18 presidential poll, which was attended by 17 parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left parties, and Shiv Sena among others.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 15:11 [IST]