Opposition leaders extend support to Mamata as CBI faces off with Kolkata police

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Feb 03: Soon after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she would be sitting on a dharna near the Metro Channel "to save the federal structure", leaders from across the country came out in her support.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he has made a complete "mockery of democracy and federal structure".

Kejriwal, who is known to share a good rapport with Banerjee, said he spoke to her and expressed solidarity.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said, "Modi ji has made a complete mockery of democracy and federal structure. Few years back, Modi ji captured Anti- Corruption Branch of Del govt by sending paramilitary forces. Now, this. Modi-(Amit) Shah duo is a threat to India and its democracy. We strongly condemn this action."

"Spoke to Mamta didi and expressed solidarity. Modi-Shah duo's action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy," Kejriwal added.

Devegowda compares the situation to emergency

The former Prime Minister of India H. D. Devegowda compared the situation in Kolkata to the 'emergency days' with the hashtag #SaveDemocracy

Blatant misuse of CBI in West Bengal: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweets: #Assualtondemocracy - blatant misuse of CBI in #WestBengal to intimidate the opposition and settle political scores.

We stand by Chief Minister of West Bengal: N Chandrababu Naidu

After opposition parties started uniting and started to fight together to save democracy, the Modi led BJP is losing all hope. The misuse of institutions by the union government to victimize political opponents in States is reaching dangerous proportions, tweets Naidu.

We strongly condemn the incidents happening in Kolkata, a glaring example of how Modi-Shah duo are destroying the institutions. Attacking political opponents in different States, few days before the Parliament elections commence, will have disastrous consequences in the country.

Every institution compromised under fascist BJP government, says Stalin

"The independence of every institution has been compromised under this fascist BJP Government. I stand with Mamata Didi in her fight to protect the federal structure of this country and to save democracy," Dravid Munnetra Kazhakam (DMK) leader MK Stalin tweeted.

Entire opposition and people are getting united to defeat BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav through a tweet has said that he and his party supports the West Bengal chief minister in her dharma against the BJP government's vendetta policies by misusing CBI politically putting democracy and the Constitution in threat. "Today, entire opposition and people are getting united to defeat BJP in elections," he said.

Mehbooba Mufti extends her support to Mamata Banerjee

In solidarity with @MamataOfficial

History stands testament to how JK has faced the wrath of central agencies. Its disheartening to see how institutions are being hijacked only to discredit political opponents . Doesn't bode well for the Centre - State relationship.

I am with Mamata Banerjee: Lalu Prasad Yadav

I am with Mamata Banerjee. Democracy is in danger today, tweets RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In an unprecedented development Sunday evening, Banerjee sat on a dharna, protesting CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams.

Banerjee had asked all opposition parties to unite to bring down the Modi government and, in a rare exhortation by a political leader, called upon personnel of security forces of the Centre and states, besides the Army, to "condemn" the attitude of the Modi government.