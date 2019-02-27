Opposition leaders discuss India-Pak situation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delho, Feb 27: The opposition parties have decided to drop the formulation of the Common Minimum Programme as the agenda for their meeting on Wednesday and discussed the strikes against the terror camps in Pakistan instead

Reports indicated that through out the day Congress was in two minds about the meeting as they felt that it would be bad optics to criticise the government or Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after the strikes in Pakistan which even the opposition parties have lauded.

Also Read | India's MiG-21 shot down Pak's F-16, IAF pilot missing: MEA confirms

"The problem is that not holding the meeting would also mean receding space to the BJP. From the beginning we were saying that let the opposition meeting be on Pulwama," said an opposition leader.

The Trinamool Congress said that Banerjee's book launch event here has been cancelled.

After the February 13 meeting of opposition leaders, the decision to formulate a Common Minimum Programme was mooted, which would act as a roadmap for them to fight the Lok Sabha elections against the BJP.