Opposition joint statement good news for Pakistan: Prakash Javadekar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 28: The ruling BJP on Wednesday rejected the joint statement of 21 opposition parties that it was politicising the sacrifices of armed forces, saying such remarks are being used by the Pakistani media to show that Indian parties are not united in the fight against terror.

[ Arun Jaitley slams Opposition, asks them to introspect; Congress responds]

Leaders of 21 political parties who attended a meeting at Parliament on Wednesday issued a joint statement condemning the Pulwama suicide attack and lauding the Indian air strikes against a terror camp across the border on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said the allegation levelled by the opposition is "baseless".

He said the joint statement of the opposition parties was being used by the Pakistani media to project that the Indian polity was not united in its fight against terror.

"Who is happy (with the joint statement)? Pakistan, its army and its media," Javadekar said.

[ Major world powers ask India, Pak to exercise utmost restraint]

Hitting back at the opposition for its joint statement that it was politicising the sacrifices of armed forces, the ruling BJP said that the allegations were "baseless" and such remarks are being used by the Pakistani media to show that Indian parties are not united in the fight against terror.

Twenty-one opposition parties Wednesday expressed anguish over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of armed forces and urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

After a meeting, which lasted over three hours, in the Parliament Library, the leaders of these parties issued a joint statement, expressing concern over the prevailing security situation in the country. "Anguished over blatant politicisation of sacrifices of armed forces by ruling party. Urge government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity, integrity. "National security must transcend narrow political consideration," the joint statement said.