    Opposition joint statement good news for Pakistan: Prakash Javadekar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: The ruling BJP on Wednesday rejected the joint statement of 21 opposition parties that it was politicising the sacrifices of armed forces, saying such remarks are being used by the Pakistani media to show that Indian parties are not united in the fight against terror.

    Leaders of 21 political parties who attended a meeting at Parliament on Wednesday issued a joint statement condemning the Pulwama suicide attack and lauding the Indian air strikes against a terror camp across the border on Tuesday.

    Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said the allegation levelled by the opposition is "baseless".

    He said the joint statement of the opposition parties was being used by the Pakistani media to project that the Indian polity was not united in its fight against terror.

    "Who is happy (with the joint statement)? Pakistan, its army and its media," Javadekar said.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 0:52 [IST]
