Opposition inciting communal riots over CAA: Amit Shah

By PTI

Bhubaneswar, Feb 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and inciting communal riots.

He said people should come out and ask those fomenting trouble to explain which clause of the Citizensip (Amendment) Act talked about snatching citizenship of people.

"Opposition parties are spreading misinformation that Muslims will lose their Indian citizenship because of the CAA. They are instigating people and fomenting riots," he told a pro-CAA BJP rally here.

At a public meeting in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. https://t.co/mNEci4QCea — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 28, 2020

He said no Indian Muslim will lose citizenship because of the new law. He said the Narendra Modi government addressed several intractable issues that had festered for 70 years, including repeal of provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and prevented its integration with the rest of the country.