Opposition has queue of PMs, Amit Shah says in Malda where Trinamool doesn’t have single seat

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, Jan 22: BJP president Amit Shah, who was recently down with Swine Flu, was back with full force at a rally in Malda district of West Bengal. The leader launched a scathing attack into Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress, asking the people to topple it in the elections to come.

Shah was particularly critical of the recent mega rally held in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds saying it was an alliance of opportunistic and power-hungry people. He said the alliance is only concerned with toppling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and come up with a government which will be weak and unstable, adding that they wanted a strong government which can deal with neighbours like Pakistan.

"We want to remove poverty, corruption, unemployment. They only want to remove Modi," Shah said.

Also Read | 2019 polls will determine Bengal's future, says Amit Shah in Malda

He also said that of the 23 leaders who assembled at the Brigade Grounds, nine were prime ministers-in-waiting. "Nine prime ministers were sitting on the same stage. It's a long queue. We have only one leader. The NDA is standing tall under that single leadership," the leader added.

It may be mentioned here that the TMC doesn't have a single seat in Malda district while the BJP has one. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the then Congress-Left alliance got 11 seats in the district.