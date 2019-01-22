  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Opposition has queue of PMs, Amit Shah says in Malda where Trinamool doesn’t have single seat

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 22: BJP president Amit Shah, who was recently down with Swine Flu, was back with full force at a rally in Malda district of West Bengal. The leader launched a scathing attack into Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress, asking the people to topple it in the elections to come.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    Shah was particularly critical of the recent mega rally held in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds saying it was an alliance of opportunistic and power-hungry people. He said the alliance is only concerned with toppling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and come up with a government which will be weak and unstable, adding that they wanted a strong government which can deal with neighbours like Pakistan.

    "We want to remove poverty, corruption, unemployment. They only want to remove Modi," Shah said.

    Also Read | 2019 polls will determine Bengal's future, says Amit Shah in Malda

    He also said that of the 23 leaders who assembled at the Brigade Grounds, nine were prime ministers-in-waiting. "Nine prime ministers were sitting on the same stage. It's a long queue. We have only one leader. The NDA is standing tall under that single leadership," the leader added.

    It may be mentioned here that the TMC doesn't have a single seat in Malda district while the BJP has one. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the then Congress-Left alliance got 11 seats in the district.

    Read more about:

    amit shah west bengal bjp mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue