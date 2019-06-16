Opposition has no strategy in place as 17th Lok Sabha is set to commence

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha is all set to begin, but the opposition is yet to draw up a concrete plan.

With not a single meeting being held ahead of the crucial session, the opposition appears to be still coming to terms with the Lok Sabha election result that was declared on May 23.

The Congress which usually leads such meetings is yet to call for one. There is no clarity even on who would lead the Congress in the Lok Sabha. In the previous session, it was Mallikarjuna Kharge who led the Congress in the Lok Sabha, but with him losing the elections, there is no clarity on who would replace him.

Earlier there was talk that Rahul Gandhi would lead the Congress, but he is away from the country and is adamant on stepping down as the party chief. In the event of these developments, it is unclear on whether he would lead the party in the lower house of Parliament.

The Congress is yet to formally take a call on the subject, but on Saturday nominated K Suresh from Kerala and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Bengal as its representatives in the Lok Sabha. They would represent the party in the all party meeting called by the government to be held today.

The others part of the opposition too have not displayed any clarity as yet. They say that they would first elect their respective floor leaders, before chalking out a concrete strategy.

The DMK and the TMC too are yet to make their strategy clear. The DMK is the third largest party in the Lok Sabha. The Trinamool Congress on the other hand is dealing its own share of problems in the state. The TDP too has been marginalised after the elections with just 3 MPs in the Lok Sabha.