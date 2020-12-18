Opposition has exploited farmers for politics: PM Modi slams Congress

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday strongly defended farm laws at the core of massive farmer protests, saying these were discussed for over two decades by every government but the opposition resented his government because they would not get credit.

Addressing farmers in Madhya Pradesh via video, PM Modi said, "These laws were not brought in overnight. In past 22 years, every government, state has discussed these in detail. Farmer groups, agricultural experts, economists, scientists and progressive farmers have called for reforms. Parties opposing these laws today promised these reforms in their manifestos."

"These parties are pained today. They are asking themselves, what we couldn't do, how could Modi do? Why should he get credit? My reply to them is - you keep the credit. Even I will give credit to your own manifestos. I don't want credit. I want farmers' lives to improve. Stop misleading farmers," PM Modi added.

It can be seen that PM Modi's address was part of the government's big outreach to farmers amid protests on highways near Delhi over three central laws enacted in September.

"Today I want to expose those who have absolutely no care or genuine concern for you - our anna-daata (farmers). I want to caution all those who are being misled and instigated in the name of these farm laws," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister referred to the Congress promise during the 2018 polls in states like Madhya Pradesh, to waive farm loans. "What loud and large promises were made before the Madhya Pradesh elections, that if they win, they will write off all the farm loans for every farmer in the state within 10 days. They do nothing but lie and try to use you with promises or by playing on your fears," he said.