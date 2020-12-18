YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Opposition has exploited farmers for politics: PM Modi slams Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday strongly defended farm laws at the core of massive farmer protests, saying these were discussed for over two decades by every government but the opposition resented his government because they would not get credit.

    PM Modi

    Addressing farmers in Madhya Pradesh via video, PM Modi said, "These laws were not brought in overnight. In past 22 years, every government, state has discussed these in detail. Farmer groups, agricultural experts, economists, scientists and progressive farmers have called for reforms. Parties opposing these laws today promised these reforms in their manifestos."

    PM Modi likely to flag off first driverless train in Delhi on December 25

    "These parties are pained today. They are asking themselves, what we couldn't do, how could Modi do? Why should he get credit? My reply to them is - you keep the credit. Even I will give credit to your own manifestos. I don't want credit. I want farmers' lives to improve. Stop misleading farmers," PM Modi added.

    It can be seen that PM Modi's address was part of the government's big outreach to farmers amid protests on highways near Delhi over three central laws enacted in September.

    Coronavirus cases: India records 22,890 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    "Today I want to expose those who have absolutely no care or genuine concern for you - our anna-daata (farmers). I want to caution all those who are being misled and instigated in the name of these farm laws," the Prime Minister said.

      Major leaders exit TMC in 2 days, worry for Mamata | Oneindia News

      The Prime Minister referred to the Congress promise during the 2018 polls in states like Madhya Pradesh, to waive farm loans. "What loud and large promises were made before the Madhya Pradesh elections, that if they win, they will write off all the farm loans for every farmer in the state within 10 days. They do nothing but lie and try to use you with promises or by playing on your fears," he said.

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi congress

      Story first published: Friday, December 18, 2020, 15:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 18, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X