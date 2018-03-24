Opposition demoralised, go tell people the truth, Modi tells BJP MPs

Reach out to the masses and expose the lies that the opposition has been telling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the BJP's Parliamentary meeting.

With the Parliament transacting no business over the past three weeks, Modi to the party MPs to counter the lies being spread by a demoralised opposition. Go ahead and tell the people the real reasons behind the opposition's campaign against the government.

He said that the opposition was demoralised. They are facing defeat after defeat in the elections. This is why they are spreading lies. You should counter the allegations and spread the truth instead. It has to reach people," Union HRD Minister Javadekar said quoting Modi. Another important point in Modi's speech was the emphasis on using technology to reach out to the masses, Javadekar said.

The BJP's national president Amit Shah on the other hand emphasised on strengthening the party at the booth levels across the country. He said that party MPs must conduct press conferences over the next three days to tell the people that the opposition was responsible for the impasse in Parliament.

