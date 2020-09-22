Opposition boycotts Lok Sabha over Centre’s refusal to withdraw farm bills

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 22: Opposition parties led by Congress boycott the remaining sittings of monsoon session of Parliament, protesting against the manner in which two agri marketing Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said all opposition parties are boycotting Parliament in solidarity with the Rajya Sabha members who were suspended on Monday.

"You have compelled us to do so," he said.

Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BSP and TRS, walked out of the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury did not specify for how long the boycott would continue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warned that members should not mention about the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.

He said all references made by members would be removed from the records.