    Opposing BJP does not mean opposing hindus: Bhaiyyaji Joshi

    Panaji, Feb 09: RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said on Sunday said that opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party does not amount to opposing Hindus.

    "The Hindu community does not mean Bharatiya Janata Party, and opposing the BJP does not amount to opposing Hindus. Political fight will continue but it should not be linked to Hindus," news agency ANI quoted Joshi as saying.

    Bhaiyyaji Joshi
    Bhaiyyaji Joshi

    Joshi also said anybody who wants to work (in India) will have to do so with the Hindu community and for their empowerment.

    Addressing a lecture at Dona Paula in Panaji, Joshi referred to his communication with an intellectual who had said that India should become a "supre-rashtra" in the year 2020.

    "Anybody who wants to work (in India) will have to work with the Hindu commumnity by taking them along and for their empowerment. Hindus have witnessed the rise and fall of India since the time immemorial. India cannot be separated from (the) Hindu (community). Hindus have always been at the centre of this nation," Joshi said in Marathi.

    He also added that since Hindus are not communal or antagonist, "nobody should be reluctant to work for the Hindu community".

    The RSS leader further said, "The world says India will become a superpower in 2020, but I remember my conversation with an intellectual who had said that India should become a super-rashtra (super nation) in 2020".

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was among those who attended the lecture.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 22:53 [IST]
    X