PM Modi in Leh: China says no escalation should take place, Japan hopes for peace

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 03: In a significant act of support for India in its protracted military standoff with China at Ladakh, Japan has said there should be no attempt to change the status quo on the ground by force.

"Had a good talk with FS Shringla. Appreciated his briefing on the situation along LAC, including GOI's policy to pursue peaceful resolution. Japan also hopes for peaceful resolution through dialogues. Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo," tweeted Japanese ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki.

China, said that no party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point.

India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point says, Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said without mentioning the visit by PM Modi.

India and China have been involved in a border face-off since 5 May when tensions arose between the two neigbours over differing perceptions of the LAC that has not been formally demarcated since their 1962 war.

PM Modi’s Leh visit, a huge morale booster for soldiers and a stern message to China

Tensions between India and China have risen after the Galwan valley clash between the two countries' militaries, in which 20 Indian soldiers died.

The Japanese government has earlier, too, said that it hopes that the border conflict will be resolved peacefully.

"The Government of Japan's position is that it is closely monitoring the situation, as it may have an impact on regional stability. The Government of Japan hopes that this situation will be resolved peacefully through dialogue between the concerned parties," the country's foreign ministry had said in a statement.

Meanwhile PM Modi will be briefed by the senior Army officials about the situation along the Line of Actual Control at the Hall of Fame in Leh.

The visit would also convey a strong message to China about both India's seriousness and preparedness. India has always maintained that it wants peace, but not at the cost of its territorial integrity.

The PM visited one of the forward locations in Nimu. He reached early this morning and interacted with the Army, IAF and ITBP personnel. The PM was also briefed by senior officers of the Army.

Located at 11,000 feet, this is one of the the toughest terrains. It is surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

The Northern Army Commander was also present at the meeting and the PM was briefed by Lt. General Harinder Singh.