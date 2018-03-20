OPPO's Journey Towards Redefining Selfies In Smartphones

OPPO is redefining the capabilities of modern-day Artificial Intelligence through its new F7 version.The F7 will also flaunt a stunning 6.23-inch full-HD (1080x2280 pixels) display backed by the latest Super Full Screen 2.0 panel that sports an 89.1 percent of screen-to-body ratio. This implies a larger screen for a more vivid and immersive experience during gaming and reading, yet the one that fits perfectly in the palm of your hand.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day