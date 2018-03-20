OPPO's Journey Towards Redefining Selfies In Smartphones

Since the last five years, selfie-oriented smartphones have been a booming trend, as evidenced by the increasing number of manufacturers, packing high-powered, front-facing cameras in their handsets.

Standing today, the best selfie-centric phones in the market even come with two front cameras, boasting their superior depth-of-field for the "ultimate selfie shot".

With our increasing and unstoppable love for clicking ourselves and expressing the best of us to the people out there, the world of smartphone cameras, evidently, has been evolving at an impressive pace.

And this advancement of selfie-oriented smartphones has been ably aided by the Chinese mobile manufacturer, OPPO, who deeply understands the needs of the consumers in order to deliver the best.

In the recent years, OPPO has quickly become one of the top smartphone brands, not only in India, but also across the globe. The fast rise of OPPO in the smartphone landscape can be largely attributed to its focus on mobile photography, particularly on ensuring that the users get notch-screen self-portraits. Although the contemporary camera evolution is rather obvious, it demonstrates more than just a simple "transformation".

Back in 2013, OPPO released the N1 version with the world's first rotating 13 MP camera, inducing brilliance in the images captured with both its front and back snappers. Next in line was their N3 with its fully automated 16 MP rotating camera that had a portable remote to control the camera functions.

These were soon followed by the F1s and F1S Plus that inarguably set the standard by more than a few notches, being the first-ever device to sport a 16 MP front shooter.

In 2012, OPPO aptly tapped the selfie-crazed market and launched the U701, which featured Beautify 1.0 - the first built-in beautification technology ever in a smartphone. On its fourth iteration, Beautify 4.0 clubbed together all the desired enhancements, such as natural skin effect and customized beautification to the likes of OPPO F3 and the OPPO F3 Plus.

This breakthrough brought to the table OPPO's advanced processing algorithms, seven levels of intelligent beautification, and two skin tone modes. The smartphone brand has since been a pioneer in the sphere of image beautification edits for selfie lovers.

Keeping the software details aside, OPPO has also immensely invested in the R&D of the hardware capacities of its smartphone cameras. Moving beyond optics, OPPO even ventured into improving the core of a smartphone camera: the image sensor.

Pillared on its constant innovations around software, optics, and image sensors, the brand rose to become a smartphone behemoth, not only in terms of brand reputation but also with regards to the global sales records.

And now, pushing the envelope even further, OPPO is all set to launch the new OPPO F7 on March 26th which is anticipated to re-imagine the prowess of selfie cameras.

Hosting the foremost 25-megapixel front-facing camera, the F7 will deliver clearer and higher-detailed self-portraits. The neoteric image sensor has been designed to process enhanced images clearer and faster. In addition, the F7 will flaunt a next-generation Sensor-HDR, which promises amplified color definitions and enhanced contrast even in low-light and back-light conditions.

Apart from these, what is going to make the OPPO F7 unique in the selfie arena is its AI 2.0-powered beautification capabilities. It will intelligently yet delicately enrich and glamorize your skin, eyes, hair, etc., based on a vast dataset.

The beautification happens with regards to your skin tone, age, and gender, resulting in a self-portrait, which is as beautiful and bright as you are; or even more perhaps.

The phone is also predicted to come equipped with AI-powered editing and photo album applications. The new, fun features on the F7, like preloaded Cover Shot and AR (Augmented Reality) stickers, are going to turn the user into a Personal Beauty Artist.

Using the Cover Shot feature, selfies can be touched up-the user can play with the colour saturation of a selfie, enhancing the colour of the clothes, background, etc. On the other hand, the AR stickers, much like Snapchat, are going to allow users to play with a selfie to look like a cute rabbit or a movie star, ready for social-media sharing.

In short, OPPO is redefining the capabilities of modern-day Artificial Intelligence through its new F7 version.

The F7 will also flaunt a stunning 6.23-inch full-HD (1080x2280 pixels) display backed by the latest Super Full Screen 2.0 panel that sports an 89.1 percent of screen-to-body ratio. This implies a larger screen for a more vivid and immersive experience during gaming and reading, yet the one that fits perfectly in the palm of your hand.

Coming in three different colour tones-Solar Red, Starry Blue and Moonlight Silver-the details on the F7, in terms of design, will certainly set a new benchmark in precision engineering. The 128 GB special edition will use materials that highlight OPPO's capabilities in materials.

Well, we need to wait until 26th of March for the official launch to gain insights on the price and availability details of the new OPPO F7. Meanwhile, stay tuned to this space for further details and updates on the launch activities.

