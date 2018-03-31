OPPO F7: First Impressions Of The New “Selfie Expert”, At A Price Of Rs. 21,990!

The wait is over. On March 26th, 2018, the "Selfie Expert And Leader", OPPO, finally lifted the curtains on its much-awaited flagship device-the OPPO F7.

The neoteric F7 smartphone sports a notch on the top of the display to house components like the front camera, earpiece, and proximity sensor in a state-of-the-art display design. Besides redefining the selfie-camera amongst contemporary smartphones, the OPPO F7 has also been equipped with a bunch of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features that definitely place this device much ahead of its competitors.

Decently priced at Rs 21,990 for the 4GB RAM & 64GB of storage variant and Rs 26,990 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, the OPPO F7 definitely makes a smart buy in the mid-range market. And, as promised by the brand, the phone was officially launched by Indian cricket team members-Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya-in Mumbai.

While we had already sneaked into the design and basic performance attributes of the phone, let's now take a deeper plunge to assess the complete specification and gain a clearer perspective of the new OPPO F7 phone.

Design & Display

With its precise industrial design, the OPPO F7 represents every bit of a classy & stylish smartphone, designed in 2018. Measuring 7.5 mm in thickness and weighing 158 grams, the phone doesn't feel too bulky at all. The F7 is going to hit the markets in three colour options-Solar Red Diamond Black and Moonlight Silver-to choose from, depending on what suits your personality the best.

On the flipside, OPPO F7 houses an improved 6.2" FHD+ Super Full Screen in a unibody. A resolution of 1080×2280 pixels makes way for more vivid and immersive experience during gaming and reading. Or, you might even find yourself staring at the lock screen multiple times, owing to the irresistible display.

But what makes the phone more interesting is the "App-in-app" function to allow you pick up an incoming call while continuing a gameplay and a Full-Screen Multitasking feature where you can use gestures to navigate in between the apps.

Camera

Like always, the camera is certainly the highlight of the OPPO F7 and it's yet again poised to take selfie experiences a level higher. It packs a 16-megapixel camera on the back, and as for selfies, the F7 hosts a robust 25-megapixel camera in front. The front-camera comes with real-time HDR Technology that brings out more details, contrast, and colour range from an image, to reveal brighter, clearer, and more vibrant selfies.

For the F7, OPPO has blended the use of AI with the camera algorithms, which evidently impacts the resulting images. Curious to know how? Well, the improved AI Beauty 2.0 technology scans 296 facial recognition points, learns by studying them against a global database of facial shots, to make subtle yet natural-looking beautification enhancements. It's true that OPPO has integrated AI within F7 to such an extent, where the camera relies on its own judgment to produce better-looking selfies.

It's time to get over Snapchat, as this smartphone is already offering AR Stickers that can turn your selfies into a cute-looking rabbit or a movie star. And, they work without any internet connectivity. Isn't that amazing?

Performance & Software

Inside, the OPPO F7 sports a 64-bit 4GB Octa-core processor. An in-built AI technology autonomously allocates the processing power of the processor to multiple operating areas of the device, ensuring the phone runs the smoothest. On top, it also allocates battery usage appropriately to increase the average daily usage of the phone's battery-life.

And as for RAM and storage, the phone comes with a healthy 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There is also a higher-end version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both phones have a Triple Memory Card Tray to expand the storage up to 256GB.

The OPPO F7 runs the latest Color OS 5.0, built on top of Android 8.1. AI Facial Recognition unlocks the handset in just 0.08 seconds-your F7 recognizes you immediately when the screen is turned on.

Dual 4G VoLTE Card Slots allow the user to use two 4G SIM cards at the same time. While having a 4G phone call, the user can use the other 4G connection for gaming or other purposes. Yes, we're serious!

So, if you are planning on getting a new Android phone this year, you should definitely consider embracing the all-new OPPO F7.

