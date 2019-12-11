  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppn speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Bill, says PM Modi at BJP meet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: BJP parliamentary meeting, which was underway in the Parliament library, ended on Tuesday. The meeting was held ahead of voting in the Rajya Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

    Oppn speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Bill, says PM Modi at BJP meet
    BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani were among the top BJP leaders who attended the parliamentary meeting. Other members including Kirron Kher, Tejasvi Surya, Jitendra Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sakshi Maharaj, GVL Narasimha Rao, Roopa Ganguly and Ravi Kishan were also present.

    Govt issues 8-point 'myth-buster' on controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill

    PM Modi at BJP meet said,"Citizenship Bill will be written in golden letters, will give permanent relief to people who fled religious persecution. Opposition speaking language of Pakistan on Citizenship Bill"

    After the BJP parliamentary meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the Citizenship Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today. He also hoped that the Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, will be passed in the Upper House with a comfortable majority.

    The Bill is scheduled to be tabled by Shah in the Upper House at 2 pm. The proposed legislation seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and entered India on or before

    December 31, 2014.

    After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Citizenship Bill was passed by a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voting on Monday. The NDA will require the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Rajya Sabha (/search?query=Rajya Sabha) for the Bill to be passed.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp narendra modi citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue