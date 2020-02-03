  • search
    Oppn shouts ‘Goli maarna band karo’ against Union minister Anurag Thakur in LS

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 03: The Congress on Monday raised slogans against Union minister Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha over his controversial remarks during a recent election rally in the national capital.

    While Opposition members, mainly from the Congress, were protesting against the amended citizenship law, they raised their pitch whenever Thakur started replying to questions. Thakur, who is the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, had made some controversial remarks during a recent poll rally in the national capital.

    Oppn shouts ‘Goli maarna band karo’ against Union minister Anurag Thakur in LS

    Belligerent Congress members, who were in the Well, shouted slogans against the minister and asked 'Aapka goli kaha hai? (where is your bullet?)', an apparent reference to the minister's controversial remarks. Some members also shouted 'Goli maarna band karo (Stop shooting)'.

    'Goli Maaro Saalon Ko’: Union minister Anurag Thakur stokes controversy

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 3rd, 2020

      Whenever Thakur was responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the members began sloganeering against him. During the election rally, Thakur had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan, "shoot the traitors", after he lashed out at anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protestors.

      The Election Commission had also banned him for three days from campaigning for the Delhi elections in the wake of his controversial remarks. The Lower House also witnessed incessant protests against the amended citizenship law, and proposed NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NPR (National Population Register).

      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 12:59 [IST]
