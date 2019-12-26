Oppn led by Cong misleading people against CAA: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 26: The BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday blamed the opposition for creating doubt among the people, misleading them over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in Delhi.

Shah, on Thursday while addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), said that the time is up for the Kejriwal-led AAP government in the national capital, and the BJP will form the next government in the national capital.

On the other side, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Sanjay Singh stated that the Jharkhand Assembly poll results indicated that Kejriwal-led AAP government will make a come back in the Delhi Assembly poll in 2020. He said AAP will again come into power for a second consecutive term.

Regarding the recent anti-CAA protest violence in Delhi Shah lashed out at the opposition, he said that the opposition led by the Congress created confusion about the amended citizenship law.

He stated that Congress is misleading people in the country against the CAA. Shah accused the opposition of spoiling the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi.

In the recent times Delhi has witnessed huge violence over the anti-CAA protest. The crackdown of police in the Jamia Millia Islamia University triggered huge agitation and arson across nation, especially in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh claiming several lives and damaging many public properties.