Opinion poll: BJP to retain UP, Manipur, Goa, hung assembly in Punjab

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 09: The BJP is most likely to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, while there could be a hung assembly in Punjab, opinion polls say.

The ABP-C Voter survey has predicted that the BJP would also retain power in Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand. Polls in these states are scheduled for next year. In Punjab, there would be a hung assembly with the AAP emerging as the single largest party, the poll says. The Congress on the other hand would witness severe infighting across all the state units and Punjab and Manipur would be the worst hit, the poll shows.

The poll says that the BJP can get 41.3 per cent of the vote share while the SP would end up with 32 per cent. The BSP, Congress and others could get 15 and 6 per cent respectively. In terms of seats, the BJP could end up 241 to 249 and the SP could get 130 to 138. The BSP may end up with 15 and 19 seats while in the case of the Congress it could be 3 to 7.

In Punjab, the APP is likely to get 49 to 55 seats while the Congress could end up with 30 to 47. The Akali Dal may get 17 to 25 and the BJP 0-1 the polls have predicted. In Uttarakhand the BJP may end up with 42-46 seats while the Congress could get 21-25. In Goa, the BJP could end up with 24-28 seats while the Congress could get just 1-5 seats.

In the case of Manipur, the BJP may get 21-25 seats while the Congress could end up with 18-22, the opinion poll also said.