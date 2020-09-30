Operative portion: Why court acquitted all arraigned as accused in the Babri demolition case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 30: A special CBI court has acquitted all the accused in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case. The court observed that there was no evidence against the accused persons. The court also said that there was no evidence to say that the demolition was a pre-planned one.

Babri Masjid Case: All acquitted due to LACK OF EVIDENCE | Oneindia News

The court observed that the leaders present at the site during the demolition were trying to stop the mob and not incite them. The pelting of stones started from behind the disputed structure. Ashok Singhal wanted to keep the structures safe as it had the statues of Ram Lalla, Special Judge, S K Yadav said.

All acquitted in Babri demolition case as court observes incident not pre-planned

Further the court also said that a local intelligence report had cautioned in advance that unexpected sequence of events can take place on December 6. However, it was left unattended, the court also said. All the Kar Sewaks were directed to bring water and flowers to keep both their hands busy, the judge said.

The court also found that the video was fabricated and the investigation team did not produce negatives of the pictures. The court while acquitting all 32, who were arraigned as accused said that there is no conclusive proof. The demolition was not pre-planned the court also said.

Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das joined proceedings through video conferencing today. In August, the Supreme Court extended by a month the deadline for completion of trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti, and said that judgement should be delivered by September 30.