Operative alleged to be involved in Bodhgaya blast arrested in West Bengal

The Kolkata police arrested a 57 year old man suspected to be a member of a sleeper cell that carried out the blasts at Bodhgaya in 2013. The special task force nabbed Hajibullaa, a resident of Murshidabad district from the Bandel railway station.

The police accuse him not of being just the mastermind of the blast, but also say that he had supplied explosives for the attack. The police would seek his remand from a court later today.

The police are trying to ascertain if he was involved with other terror groups as well. The National Investigation Agency which probed the blasts blamed the SIMI for it and said that it was orchestrated to avenge the Rohingya issue. Recently a court had sentenced five persons to life in connection with this case.

