YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Operation Westend: Court awards 4 yr jail to ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 30: A Delhi court Thursday awarded 4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party President Jaya Jaitley and two others for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, a lawyer said. Special CBI judge Virender Bhat also awarded 4-year jail term to Jaitley's former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and Major General (rtd) S P Murgai in the case, Murgai's advocate Vikram Panwar said.

    Operation Westend: Court awards 4 yr jail to ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley
    Representational Image

    The court, in a proceeding held in camera, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on all three convicts and directed them to surrender before it till 5 PM on Thursday. The three were held guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in the purported purchase of hand-held thermal imagers.

    Operation Desert Chase: How MI busted a Pakistan based honey trap case

      US Covid deaths: 1 succumbed every minute on Wednesday & more news| Oneindia News

      The case stemmed from a sting, 'Operation Westend' aired by news portal Tehelka in January 2001.

      More DELHI COURT News

      Read more about:

      delhi court jail

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue