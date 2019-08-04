  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Operation Shiva: How Indian Army thwarted a sure shot attack on the Amarnath Yatra

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 04: The Amarnath Yatra was called off amidst specific threats that were detected by the Intelligence agencies.

    The Army said that an Improvised Explosive Device was found along the route of the Yatra, following which a decision was taken to call of the Yatra. The security forces launched 'Operation Shiva," after the intelligence indicated that the Jaish-e-Mohammad would be looking to target the Yatra in a bid to avenge the Balakot air strikes.

    Operation Shiva: How Indian Army thwarted a sure shot attack on the Amarnath Yatra
    Representational Image

    Immediately after the threats was assessed and the intelligence termed actionable, the Army launched anti-sabotage operations. The intelligence input suggested that the JeM was planning an attack on the Yatra and also on the security forces along the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway.

    Latest on Kashmir situation: 4 IAF Aircrafts fly 387 passengers out of Srinagar

    Further it was also stated that the outfit had prepared for a suicide attack on the lines of the Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. Further inputs were also trickling about the huge build up of terrorists along the border who were waiting to infiltrate into the Valley.

    As part of 'Operation Shiva,' the roads to Chandawari and Baltal were covered by the paramilitary forces. The routes leading up to the cave were also covered and anti-sabotage operations carried out.

    The threats were extremely specific in nature. We would have put the lives of pilgrims at risk had we not called off the Yatra, a top official informed OneIndia.

    It may be recalled that intelligence reports had picked up information about the huge build up of terrorists along the India-Pakistan border.

    Pakistan had violated the cease fire last week in a bid to push these terrorists into the Valley. The IB report speaks about at least 300 terrorists at the border, who are waiting to infiltrate into the Valley.

    While around 250 have been stationed at the launch pads, the rest are awaiting orders to infiltrate.

    Indian security forces said on Friday that they had recovered a Pakistan made mine and a huge cache of arms along the Amarnath Yatra route.

    Searches were launched along the pilgrimage route after specific intelligence that Pakistan-based terrorists might target the Yatra using improvised explosive devices and attack pilgrims, Lt Gen Sarabjit Singh Dhillon said in a joint briefing by security forces here.

    The forces launched a massive operation along the Amarnath Yatra route, during which a huge a cache of arms was recovered and it included a mine with a Pakistan Ordnance Factory stamp and an American sniper rifle M-24, he said.

    Dhillon refused to give the exact location from where the recovery was made as the search operation was still going on.

    He said the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Jammu and Kashmir is more "pronounced" in the hinterland even as the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) remains "largely peaceful".

    Is Pakistan planning a mis-adventure, so that US intervenes in Kashmir?

    Regular infiltration attempts are being made by Pakistan-based terrorists but the Army is thwarting their bids at the LoC, he said.

    On the reports of additional troops being sent to the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said security personnel were on regular duty during the year because of elections, among others, with no time to relax.

    He said there were also "fresh inputs of increase in violence by terrorists" which made it necessary to "strengthen the counter intelligence grid" on the ground.

    Refusing to give the exact number of additional troops being sent to the Valley, Singh said they will give on-ground troops some time to relax and strengthen the security system.

    More AMARNATH YATRA News

    Read more about:

    amarnath yatra jaish e mohammad security forces improvised explosive device line of control

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 9:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue