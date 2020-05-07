  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa reaches Male to evacuate about 750 Indians

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 7: The Indian Navy said its ship INS Jalashwa reached Male on Thursday morning to evacuate around 750 Indians stranded in Maldives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa reaches Male to evacuate about 750 Indians

    "This ship is part of Operation Samudra Setu launched by the Indian Navy to bring Indian citizens home from foreign shores," the Navy said in a statement.

    The ship has been provided relief material, COVID-19 protection material along with medical and administrative support staff, it noted.

    "It is planned to evacuate about 750 persons," the Navy mentioned, adding that the INS Jalashwa has the capacity to generate 3MW of electrical power and 212 tonnes of fresh water per day.

    The Navy said the ship has extensive medical facilities and is ideally suited to undertake humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

    India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 52,900 people and killed around 1,780 people in the country till now.

    More INDIAN NAVY News

    Read more about:

    indian navy

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X