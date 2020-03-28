  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Operation Namaste: The Indian Army’s war against coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 28: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane launched an initiative christened 'Operation Namaste' to insulate the 1.3 million strong force from coronavirus infection and extend all possible assistance to the government in containing the pandemic. He also asked all Army personnel to take prescribed precautions against the virus and assured soldiers and officers deployed along borders with Pakistan and China that special care is being taken of their families in the wake of the pandemic.

    "I would request everyone to take care of themselves and their families. Your safety is my first responsibility," the Army Chief said.

    Manoj Mukund Naravane
    Manoj Mukund Naravane

    "I want to assure all the soldiers posted on the border that we will take special care of your families. We will achieve success in the 'Operation Namaste'," he told reporters.

    General Naravane also conveyed to the families of the soldiers guarding India's borders with Pakistan and China that the Army is taking care of its personnel serving the country in this difficult time.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Is Uttar Pradesh govt seeking revenge on CAA protesters during pandemic?

    "As the Army Chief, it is my priority to protect my force. We all will have to stay away from this disease. We will be able to serve the nation when we are away from the disease," he said.

    He said that social distancing among the Army personnel may not be possible to implement in key formations due tactical and operational reasons.

    Because of this, he said it was important for Army personnel to keep themselves safe and fit.

    Under 'Operation Namaste', the Army has issued series of directives to all its bases to insulate the force from the coronavirus. The Army headquarters issued a number of advisories in the last few weeks to deal with the situation.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    "To fight this problem (coronavirus), the government has taken several special steps. In this fight, it is our duty to help the government and civil administration," the Army Chief said.

    The Army has already set up command-wise helpline as part of measures to deal with any possible eventualities arising out of the pandemic.

    More INDIAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    indian army manoj mukund naravane infection pandemic coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X