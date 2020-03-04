Operation Lotus: Will Madhya Pradesh govt see the same fate as Karnataka politics?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 04: In an overnight drama, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh claimed that eight lawmakers from the State were being kept in a five-star hotel in Gurugram. Two Ministers of the Kamal Nath government - Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh - have allegedly taken at least four legislators out of the hotel.

Reacting to this, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh alleged that the nation's grand-old party was trying to bribe some of the Congress legislators by offering between Rs 25 to 30 crore. However, BJP leader Shivraj Singh denied these claims made by the Congress.

In September 2019, a Karnataka Minister had reportedly said that the State BJP was trying to poach Congress legislators.

Speaking to reporters at the time of Karnataka MLA being poached by the BJP, Congress leader and party troubleshooter DK Shivakumar said, "Three of our MLAs are in Mumbai. We (Congress) are aware of the horse trading that is being attempted by the BJP. Our legislators have also admitted to being approached by the BJP."

Also, HD Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) leader who became the Chief Minister of Karnataka in its coalition government had then said that the BJP made a mockery of democracy by taking away several MLAs from the coalition government. The TV footages have clearly shown BJP leaders and functionaries accompanying our MLAs to Mumbai in special aircraft."

Is the Congress govt in MP on the verge of a collapse

In the previous Karnataka coalition government, out of the 225-member Assembly, the Congress had 80 MLAs including the Speaker, the JD-S 37 and BJP 104.

In 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, out of 230 Assembly seats, the Indian National Congress became the single largest party with 114 seats. However, the BJP gave a tough fight by winning 109 seats.

Later, the Congress claimed its support of Samajwadi Party's 1 MLA, Bahujan Samaj Party's 2 MLA and 4 Independent MLA. Due to no majority, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh resigned on 12 December 2018.

It was indeed a historic day for the Congress as they came back to the power in the State after 15 years.