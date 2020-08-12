Operation Lotus' failure in Rajasthan was defeat of 'political perversity', says Shiv Sena

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Aug 12: The failure of "Operation Lotus" in Rajasthan was the defeat of "political perversity", Shiv Sena said on Wednesday. This comment came days after a meeting between Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi signalled an amicable resolution of the Rajasthan political crisis.

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot performed "an operation on 'Operation Lotus' and taught the BJP a lesson".

'Operation Lotus' refers to the alleged attempts by the BJP to engineer defections from other parties in the state governments.

Only natural for MLAs to be upset says Ashok Gehlot

Chinese firms raided | I-T dept raids Chinese companies & more news | Oneindia News

In a sarcastic comment, Shiv Sena said, "Even in Maharashtra, the early morning operation had failed. At least now, the BJP should learn a lesson. The new date of operation in Maharashtra by some fake doctors is September."

The editorial was apparently referring to the hush early morning ceremony held last year at the Raj Bhavan where BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister after his party and the Shiv Sena fell out over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Rajasthan crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot slams BJP, says it is trying to topple the government

Shiv Sena later tied-up with the NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra.

Also, the Shiv Sena alleged that the BJP is busy trying to destabilise governments in states not run by the party, as if all other issues being faced the country do not exist.

It also said that, with Congress leader Sachin Pilot agreeing to work in the party's interest after meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gehlot has saved his government after a month long impasse.

On Tuesday Sachin Pilot said he has not demanded any post from the party and there should not be any vendetta politics, as he returned to Jaipur nearly a month after his revolt against Gehlot.