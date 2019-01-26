Operation Kamala: HDK says it is still on, BSY refutes

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, Jan 26: The political turmoil in Karnataka is far from over and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused that the BJP is still trying to poach the MLAs from the ruling coalition.

The chief minister's fresh allegation comes days after Yedyurappa had said the BJP would not destabilise the ruling coalition. The state had remained in the grip of political unrest for several days recently with the Congress on tenterhooks to keep its numbers intact amid fears of poaching by the BJP after two independent MLAs withdrew their support to the coalition government.

"Operation Kamala is still on. Last night they (BJP) offered one of our MLAs huge amount of money. You will be surprised to know the amount. Our MLA told them he doesn't need any gift and not to try these things with him. This is how they are still working on poaching," Kumaraswamy told the media.

Describing Operation Lotus as a hobby of BS Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswamy claimed the Karnataka BJP chief had tried similar tactics with many Congress and JD(S) legislators when he was Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Yeddyurappa dubbed Kumaraswamy's allegations as baseless and said MLAs are trying to leave Congress-JDS alliance due to internal fight.

"We aren't indulging in any Operation Kamala. Their MLAs are trying to go away from them due to their internal fight. It's their duty to keep them intact.They should stop giving baseless statements against us.We're 104 and 2 independent MLAs are also in opposition, he said.

Karnataka Water Resource minister D K Shivakumar had earlier said the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' to topple the state's coalition government was for real, alleging that three Congress MLAs were camping in a hotel in Mumbai in the "company of some BJP leaders".