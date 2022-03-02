Operation Ganga: 31 evacuation flights to bring back over 6,300 Indians in coming days

Travel to Budomierz check point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals

New Delhi, Mar 02: As many as 31 evacuation flights will be operated to neighbouring countries of crisis-hit Ukraine and will bring back more than 6,300 Indians stranded in the eastern European nation, according to official sources.

Under 'Operation Ganga', the flights will be operated by Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Indian Air Force.

From March 2, 21 evacuation flights will be operated to bring back Indians from Bucharest in Romania, while 4 will be from Budapest in Hungary, the sources said.

Further, 4 flights will be operated to bring back people from Rzeszow in Poland and 1 flight from Kocise in Slovakia.

Indian Air Force will be bringing back Indians from Bucharest.

Together, the planned 31 flights -- from March 2 till March 8 -- will be coming back with more than 6,300 people. -PTI

Meanwhile, of the 20,000 Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, 6,000 have been brought back to the country so far and the Centre is making all efforts for the safe return of the remaining ones, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

The Union government has initiated 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 13:17 [IST]