Operation Dolphin Nose: Lured online, Navy sailors leaked sensitive information to Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 21: Seven Indian Navy sailors and a Mumbai based hawala operator were arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in an operation called as the Dolphin's Nose.

The arrested have been accused of spying for Pakistan after being lured by a woman online.

An FIR was lodged and 7 personnel of the Navy along with a hawala operator have been arrested in connection with the case. The agencies are questioning some more suspects and further investigations are on.

Police sources tell OneIndia that the accused based at Visakhapatnam were leaking sensitive information to Pakistan since 2018. They are alleged to have given out information on the positions of Indian ships and submarines to their ISI handler.

Dolphine's Nose: The operation that bust a major spying operation by Pakistan

The sailors who were recruited in 2017 were contacted by four women. They are said to have been lured online, following which the sailors were introduced to a businessman, who is the ISI handler. The handler took from them information regarding the position of the ships. The sailors were paid large sums of money for the information.

The police said that the hawala operator is from Mumbai, while the sailors are from Maharashtra, Jodhpur, Alwar, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

Dolhin's Nose is located in Visakhapatnam between Yarada and Gangavaram Port. The port gets its name as it resembles a dolphin's nose. Before independence, the British used the port as a military camp. There is a Temple, Mosque and Church on the nearby hill. In 1904 the British and French forces fought near the hill and the battle is know as the Battle of Vizagapatam.