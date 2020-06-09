Operation Desert Chase: How MI busted a Pakistan based honey trap case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 09: Two civil defence employees have been arrested for allegedly passing on infraction to the ISI. The two were picked up in a joint operation undertaken by the Military Intelligence and Rajasthan police.

The two who were arrested have been identified as Vikas Kumar, a civil defence employee at the Army Ammunition Depot and China Lal, a civil contractual employee of the Army's Mahajan Field Firing Range.

India’s Charge d' Affaires harassed by ISI in Islamabad

Sources tell OneIndia that they were trapped by a lady from Pakistan who ran an account on the social media by the name Anoshka Chopra. Investigations found that Kumar was passing on information to the ISI. He was also receiving money into three accounts, one of which belonged to his brother.

The operation to nab the duo was termed as 'Desert Chase." It was the Lucknow unit of the Military Intelligence, which passed on the information to the Rajasthan Police, following which the trap was set. It was found that both of them were acquiring images of a water distribution register and passing on the information. The investigators are also ascertaining as to what more information, the duo may have passed on to the ISI.

During the questioning, Kumar said that he had received at least Rs 75,000 into his accounts. He further said that he had paid Lal, Rs 7,000. He also said that when the lady from Pakistan got in touch with him, she had claimed that she was working at the Canteen Department Store at Mumbai. After the trap was laid, she asked him to join several WhatsApp groups. Further investigations are on.