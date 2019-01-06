  • search
    Open ended NBW sought against Vadra aide

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Jan 6: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved a Delhi court seeking issuance of open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Manoj Arora, allegedly a close aide of Robert Vadra, in a money laundering case.

    The agency told the court that Arora failed to appear for questioning despite repeated summonses.

    Also Read | Sanjay Bhandari case: Look Out Circular issued against former Robert Vadra assistant Manoj Arora

    The ED further claimed that Arora is a key person in the case. He is aware of overseas undeclared assets of Vadra and was instrumental in arranging funds for such properties, the agency said.

    Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
    X
