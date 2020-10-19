Centre accountable to people, shocking it said no data was available in Parliament: Mamata Banerjee

Open and shut case: Restaurant gives customers masks with zips in Kolkata

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Oct 19: As the fatal COVID-19 infection is defined as 'new normal', business owners or people are finding innovative ideas to have normalcy in daily life.

An authentic Chinese restaurant in Kolkata, called Wok'ies's is providing its customers with masks that have zips attached to them so that they can enjoy food without having to remove their masks amid the pandemic.

Wok'ies, dubbed as India's first 2d-themed restaurant, is giving masks to ots customers with zips attached.

While it is not compulsory to wear them, it definitely is of great help to customers who can relish their meal by just unzipping the mask.

The restaurant's owner said, "We're providing it to customers without any extra charges. However, it is not mandatory, they can wear it if they want to."

West Bengal: A restaurant in Kolkata is providing its customers with masks that have zips attached to them.



Owner of the restaurant says, "We're providing it to customers without any extra charges. However, it is not mandatory, they can wear it if they want to." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FQnhpak2fx — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

The restaurant has come up with this innovative solution to ensure customers do not have to remove their masks while eating food.

Wok'ies is currently allowing only 50 per cent seating following govt imposed social distancing norms.

On the same note, a couple of months back, a restaurant in Jodhpur has infused creativity in its menu by adding Covid-19-themed dishes. The restaurant serves new and unique "Covid Curry" and "Mask Naan" to its customers.