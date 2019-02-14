OP Rajbhar likely to quit Yogi cabinet, offers resignation

  • search
    Lucknow, Feb 14: Days after threatening to leave the NDA, Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is the general secretary of BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has resigned from his post of backward class welfare minister of Uttar Pradesh.

    In January, Rajbhar had stated that the SBSP will switch to the Opposition if its demand of sub-quota in the existing OBC reservation was not met, said reports. He had reportedly threatened to severe ties if 27 per cent reservations for the OBCs are not divided further into three separate categories.

    Om Prakash Rajbhar has been constantly troubling the BJP government in the state demanding split in the reservation quota. Rajbhar minister had given an ultimatum to the BJP and 100-days' deadline to the BJP government in the state. If his demands are not met in 100 days, he will snap his ties with the UP government and the BJP.

    Om Prakash Rajbhar tweeted his resignation letter to Yogi Adityanath expressing disappointment that the people from the backward classes were being ignored and discriminated upon by the BJP government in the state.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 18:42 [IST]
