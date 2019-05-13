Oops! Robert Vadra posts Paraguay flag instead of Tricolour, admits mistake

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 13: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra on Sunday was trolled on social media after he wrongly posted a Paraguay flag emoji with a picture showing his inked finger after voting here.

Though he later replaced the Paraguayan flag with the Indian tricolour and admitted his mistake, Robert Vadra could not escape criticism from Twitterati.

"Our right our strength !! Everyone must step out n vote... we need all support, to create a combined future for our loved ones, n for a secular, safe, productive future for our country (sic)," he posted on Facebook with a photograph of him holding up his inked index finger.

However, with the post he had emoji of the red, white and blue Paraguayan flag.

Robert Vadra pens Facebook post to PM Modi, says stop making personal attacks against me

A few hours later, he edited his Facebook post and put another one with an Indian flag.

"India lives in my heart and I salute Tiranga. Using a Paraguay flag in my post was just an aberration. I very well know that 'You all know it was posted by mistake" but you decided to 'play up my mistake', when there are such glaring issues to be discussed.

"It saddens me, but never mind!! My best wishes...," he said in his fresh post after admitting the mistake.