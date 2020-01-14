Oops! Bihar DM orders closure of school due to 'heat wave' amid cold wave conditions

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Jan 14: Cold wave conditions intensified on Tuesday with widespread rain in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and in few places across Bihar with dense fog, the District Magistrate of Gopalganj asked schools to remain closed owing to 'heat wave' instead of cold wave.

India Meteorological Depart (IMD) had also issued a warning for cold day conditions in certain places in the state.

Arshad Aziz had issued an application that read that schools are going to be closed because of the 'heatwave' instead of a coldwave.

'Whereas, it has been made to appear to me that due to continuing heatwave weather in the district, health and life of children are at risk'.

The order further reads, 'Therefore, I, Arsad Aziz, District Magistrate, Gopalganj under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all Private and Government Schools from January 13 up to January 14 in class I to VIII'.

However, teachers of Gopalganj District are angry with the circular of the DM and have demanded action.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is reeling under cold weather conditions from the past few days. Dense fog has enveloped several regions in the state even as the minimum temperature plummeted to 7 degrees Celsius.