    Onus of Galwan clash not on China says Chinese enjoy in embassy magazine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong said that the onus is not on china for the Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

    Amidst heightened tensions, why India should be wary of China’s Comment crew

    Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong

    Writing in the Chinese embassy magazine China-India review, which is published in New Delhi, he said if one analyses the incident closely it's quite clear that the onus is not on China. The Indian side crossed the LAC for provocation and attacked the Chinese border troops. The Indian forces seriously violated agreements on border issues between the two countries and severely violated basic norms governing international relations.

    India-China standoff: The importance of Misri meeting Liu

    "We urge the Indian side to conduct a thorough investigation, hold the violators accountable, strictly discipline the frontline troops, and immediately stop all provocative acts to ensure such incidents will not occur again," he also said.

    "In any relationship, there are ups and downs. The recent border issue and unfortunate incident between China and India should not detract from the forward-looking vision of the bilateral partnership charted by our two leaders, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sun said in the signed piece.

    Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 8:48 [IST]
