'Only worried about economy': Chidambaram takes another potshot at Modi govt

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 05: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who was sent to Tihar jail today took another potshot at Modi government saying that he is only worried about the economy.

On being asked about his remarks on day's development, Chidambaram said that he is only worried about the economy.

Chidambaram on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the current gross domestic product (GDP) figures when he was asked to react to the Delhi court's decision to extend his CBI custody till September 5.

According to government data, the economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to five per cent in the April to June quarter from eight per cent a year ago.

INX media case: CBI court sends Chidambaram to Tihar jail till Sept 19

The short video was re-tweeted by Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram with the comment: "P Chidambaram on the state of the economy."

The former finance minister sent to Tihar jail Thursday by a Delhi court where he will spend 14 days in judicial custody in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent him to judicial custody till September 19.